The Village of Grayson has issued a partial boil advisory

Caldwell Parish, La. (06/02/20)— The Village of Grayson has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are:

  • 1390 Hwy 850 East and all adjoining roads
  • Roundhouse Road
  • Catherine Lane
  • Double G Ranch Road

Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and the rinsing or preparation of food.

