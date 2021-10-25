The Union County Sheriff’s Department need assistance finding a murder suspect

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department need assistance finding the suspect of a murder that took place on Sunday, October 24, 2021, on the 300 block of Wildwood Drive in El Dorado, Ark. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 24-year-old Chino Lovett lying on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lovett was pronounced dead while in route to a local hospital. After deputies and investigators found evidence on the scene, Capital Murder warrants were obtained for 32-year-old Cadarris Kendrix and 52-year-old William Bernard Golden. Kendrix has turned himself in to the custody.

According to deputies, Golden has not been located. He is described as standing five foot and eleven inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He is possibly driving a black mid-2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or a 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis bearing Illinois tags.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of William Bernard Golden, please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990. The investigation is still ongoing.