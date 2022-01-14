The Twin Cities Mardi Gras Kick-Off to take place on January 19th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Twin Cities Mardi Gras Kick-Off and Media Event will be held in Alley Park in downtown West Monroe, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at approximately 10:30 AM. The event will include a complimentary king cake tasting from downtown West Monroe merchants as well as Mardi Gras music provided by KEDM Public Radio. Royalty from both Krewes will be attending in costume.

The media and the public are invited to attend. For more information, contact the City of West Monroe Main Street Director, Adrienne LaFrance -Wells, at 318-381-7246.