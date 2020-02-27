The town of Tullos has issued a partial boil advisory

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Tullos, La. (02/27/20)— The town of Tullos has issued a partial boil advisory due to a water leak, causing an entire line to be shut down.

The areas affected are Fullerton, Morrow, and Urania Lease Rd.

People in the affected areas are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

This advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the town of Tullos.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories