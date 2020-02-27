Tullos, La. (02/27/20)— The town of Tullos has issued a partial boil advisory due to a water leak, causing an entire line to be shut down.
The areas affected are Fullerton, Morrow, and Urania Lease Rd.
People in the affected areas are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
This advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the town of Tullos.
