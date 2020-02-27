The town of Tullos has issued a partial boil advisory

By: Andrew Goodwin/Louisiana Tech Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La.(Feb. 26, 2020)- No. 11 LSU scored the first run of Wednesday's game in the first inning and never trailed, defeating Louisiana Tech, 7-1, in front of 9,912 at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (6-3) broke open the scoring in the bottom of the first after leadoff man Zack Mathis singled on the first pitch from Martinez, and came home two batters later via an RBI single to right centerfield from Cade Beloso. Martinez, however, limited the damage and stranded runners at the corners, keeping Tech within one early.

After the Bulldogs were retired in order in the second, LSU plated three in the bottom of the second - all charged to Martinez, who was lifted for southpaw Kyle Griffen.

In the third, Griffen retired the first two batters of the frame, but an error by the left-hander during a rundown allowed the inning to continue, and the Tigers capitalized with two more unearned runs, extending their lead to 6-0.

Trailing 7-0, after five complete, the Tech bats showed some life in the top of the sixth, as Taylor Young lined an RBI double into the gap in right centerfield , plating Alex Ray from first for Tech's first run of the evening.

Freshman Seth Traweek held the Tigers to one run over the fourth and fifth innings while striking out a pair. Fellow rookie Casey Oullette tossed a scoreless sixth and also struck out two Tigers.

Sophomore Beau Billings inherited first and second with no outs in the bottom of the seventh and induced a pair of groundouts including a double play ball to escape without harm. The righthander tossed a pair of scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.

The Bulldog defense was charged with five errors while the Tigers capitalized, scoring four unearned runs in the contest.

Young was the lone bright spot for the Tech bats as the second baseman went 2-for-4 and drove in the only Tech run of the night.

LSU combined to use eight pitchers who gave up one run on four Tech hits. Brandon Kaminer earned the win, his first of the year, while Martinez was charged with the loss and fell to 1-1.

Tech will make its Ruston debut this weekend, hosting Maine in a four-game series beginning this Friday at Ruston High School at 6 p.m.

