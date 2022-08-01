FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ferriday Police Department, the town planned to shut off water on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. The outage will affect the Town of Ferriday and Village of Ridgecrest water systems and is to repair leaks causing major water losses. It is only for one night, and officials will issue a water boil advisory, and restore water Tuesday, August 2.

We ask that you make the necessary preparations for tonight and to conserve as much water as possible. We appreciate your patience during this time. Ferriday Police Department Facebook Page