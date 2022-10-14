FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, opening ceremonies for the “A Call to Honor: the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica” exhibit will be held at the Union Museum of History and Art located at 211 North Main Street in Farmerville, La. The event will have the following:

Posting of colors by members of the National Guard

Laying of a wreath

A brief talk by Tomb project director Major Bill King

Reading of the winning entry in the “Some Gave All” essay contest

Photo courtesy of the Union Museum of History and Art

The Tomb exhibit will last from October 24, 2022, to October 27, 2022, from 10 AM to 6 PM. Admission is free and the exhibit is open to the public.

For more information, call 318-982-8020.