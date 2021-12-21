The story behind the nurse who owns The Sweet Doc bakery

WEST MONROE. La. (KTVE/KARD)– Arkansas native, Teresa Brooks is the owner of The Sweet Doc Bakery but when she’s not making delicious pastries she’s saving lives as a nurse.

Teresa expressed that baking to her is like feeling a sense of home, which is why she tries to bake at every chance she gets. When asked how she was able to manage her two passions teresa stated “Staying focus and setting objectives that I had for myself or goals and once I completed that goal I move on to the next goal. So I made sure they were achievable goals and measurable and then inched my way along until I got where I am today.” After hard work and dedication The Sweet Doc bakery just celebrated a year of being open and is expecting to celebrate many more.