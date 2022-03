TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A large water leak has been discovered at Tensas Water Distribution by the Louisiana Rural Water Association just before Highway 128 into St. Joseph off of Highway 65. The 630 GPM leak was not visible going under a slough.

The south side of Tensas Water Distribution and the Town of Waterproof will be out of water service until a new 8-inch bore is made.