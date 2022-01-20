The search continues for missing Vicksburg woman

VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD)- The search continues for Donna Netterville, a Vicksburg woman who has been missing for almost two months.

Netterville was last seen in the Speed Street area around November 22nd. Donna has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall. “Nobody has seen her, she just kind of vanished”, said Kandace Disotell, the daughter of Donna Netterville.

“As of right now my mother is missing, her apartment burned down and she hasn’t been seen since then. I saw her a few days before thanksgiving. This is not like her, that is why it is extremely strange because she does not do this type of thing. If anybody has seen her please contact your local authorities or get in contact with me on Facebook”, said Kandace.

The Vicksburg Police Department says at this time they don’t know what Netterville was wearing on the day of her disappearance and they suspect no foul play was involved. If anyone has any information on Donna and her whereabouts please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 and reference Case #22-258.