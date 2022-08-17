HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Houma Police Department reminded the community of the disappearance of a missing man from Terrebonne Parish. According to police, Adam John Breaux, also known as “A.J,” was reported missing on August 28, 1991.

The investigation is still active as the 31st anniversary of A.J’s disappearance approaches. Houma police are still looking for any information on what happened to Breaux. In a social media post on Facebook the Houma PD said the following:

“The Houma Police Department strongly believes, after 31 years there is someone within our community who holds the key to what happened to Mr. Breaux. A.J. Breaux’s daughters, Monica Larpenter, Melissa Tardo and Tania Guidry has been consistent in the pursuit of uncovering what occurred with their father.”

Along with the police, A.J’s family continues to search for information. His family has created a Facebook page called “A.J. Breaux-Project W.I.S.H. (What if Something Happened)”. The family page says that A.J was 50 years old when he went missing and was last seen leaving the Easy Does It Club. A.J would have been 81 years old as of January 14 according to the page’s last post that was made.

“The family of A.J. Breaux would like to thank those who throughout the years shared information on their father’s disappearance. Each decade that passes, each year, each day, each hour, every minute and every second leaves this family to wonder where their father is. Their ultimate goal is to respectfully put their dad to rest,” said the Houma PD.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.