The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal shooting on Winnsboro Road

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating overnight fatal shooting that left one person deceased and three others wounded.

On the morning of Saturday, September 4, 2021, deputies responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Winnsboro Road. Deputies discovered that four victims were wounded. The victims were taken to the hospital where one victim died from their injuries.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, an investigation of the shooting is underway and an arrest has not been made.

The identities of the victims will not be released at this time.

