The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office make an arrest for several burglaries that occurred in the past few weeks

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 18, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexandria Carter and three juveniles after deputies investigated several vehicle burglaries that have occurred in the past several weeks. The burglaries took place in several areas within the parish such as the Bawcomville/Riser Middle School area, Calhoun, and Lakeshore. According to deputies, numerous of firearms and cash were taken during the burglaries.

Carter was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with 4 counts of Simple Burglary. The three juveniles were booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on burglary charges.