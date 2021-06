OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– 17-year-old Rashean Walker has been reported missing, and the Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating his whereabouts.

Walker is described as a Black male, 5’8″ tall and weighing 132 lbs.

He was last seen leaving his Monroe residence on June 20, 2021.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Rashean Walker is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.