OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish School Board has announced they are searching for workers. They are searching for Cafeteria Techs at the following schools:

Calhoun Middle School

Highland Elementary

Calhoun Elementary

Boley Elementary

Kiroli Elementary

If anyone is interested, contact the Ouachita Parish School Board Child Nutrition Office at 318-398-1990.