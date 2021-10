WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter is asking for people to adopt dogs and cats during their “Empty the Shelters” event.

There are over 20 cats and 10 dogs still waiting to be adopted. Due to the sponsorship by the bissell pet foundation, the shelter has lowered the adoption cost to only 35-dollars.

So far twenty-nine people have taken their favorite pets home.

The adoption process will run until tomorrow at 2 p.m.