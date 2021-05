BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Morehouse Parish Ministerial Alliance will be hosting their fourth Annual Observation of the National Day of Prayer today, Thursday, May 6.

According to a press release, the event will take place on the north side of the Bastrop Courthouse.

There are 16 area churches and ministries that are sponsoring the event and the organization invites citizens to participate.

For more information, contact Rev. JoAnne Pounds at (318)-499-2419