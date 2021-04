MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary.

Reports state the incident occurred on April 16, 2021 in the 2000 block of Tower Drive .

If anyone has information on the identity of this individual, call the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274)