The Monroe Police Department are searching for a wanted man

MONROE, La. – (11/21/19) The Monroe Police Dept. are looking for a Monroe man wanted for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Authorities say the Monroe Police Dept. currently holds an active arrest warrant for Markis Blanson for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Blanson is known to frequent the Standifer Avenue and Robinson Place neighborhoods.

Blanson is known to drive a black Jeep Liberty with unknown license plate.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Blanson, please call MPD at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

Tips can also be made at www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.