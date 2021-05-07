The Monroe Fire Department and other agencies to host mass COVID-19 vaccination event

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE)- The Monroe Fire Department along with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Health will be hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination event Wednesday, May, 12 and Thursday, May 13.
According to a press release, the event will be held at the Monroe Public Safety Center at 1810 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Monroe.
Participants can receive their first shot at this location both days between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and participants can set up an appointment for their second dose.
The event is open to persons 16 years old and older. Preregistration is not required.