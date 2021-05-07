The Monroe Fire Department and other agencies to host mass COVID-19 vaccination event

FILE – In this Monday, April 26, 2021 file phto, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV in Las Vegas. On Friday, April 30, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it was anxiety — and not a problem with the coronavirus vaccine — that caused apparent reactions in dozens of people vaccinated earlier this month at clinics across five states. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE)- The Monroe Fire Department along with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Health will be hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination event Wednesday, May, 12 and Thursday, May 13.

According to a press release, the event will be held at the Monroe Public Safety Center at 1810 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Monroe.

Participants can receive their first shot at this location both days between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and participants can set up an appointment for their second dose.

The event is open to persons 16 years old and older. Preregistration is not required.