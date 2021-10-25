The Duty Ferry to have temporary operating hours beginning October 29, 2021

by: Laurin Turner

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Duty Ferry on LA 559 in Enterprise will have temporary operating hours for Friday, October 29, 2021, through Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The temporary operating hours are from 6:30 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. Normal operating hours will resume Monday, November 1, 2021.

The detour for the Duty Ferry will be LA 124 East to LA 8 East to US 425 North to LA 128 West to LA 4 West to LA 559.

For more information, call (318) 412-3100 or (800) 256-1610 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org.

