MONORE, La. (KTVE/ KAR D) — United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced today that the department of justice has awarded $152,565 dollars to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods program in the Western District of Louisiana. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun violence, violent crime and gang violence in the district.

We have to start at the top with the violence and guns are at the top. What you have heard here today is how were prioritizing gun violence. Once we get this under control and I do believe that when we hand out these substantial sentences word will get around that they’re not playing about guns in Monroe, and we can work on a better quality of life. Victor Zordan, Chief of Police, Monroe Police Department.

The Project Safe Neighbrohood’s approach is guided by four key principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measuring the results of our efforts.

Time and time again in Monroe we see that violent criminals are plaguing our streets and once again our officers are putting their lives at risk by locking up the same criminal’s time and time again. Mayor Friday Ellis, City of Monroe.

This funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime, violent crime and gang violence in the district. This year law enforcement officials have seized 405 guns off our streets.

What we have here is a lot of stolen firearms in our community and the firearms are in the wrong persons hands. Brandon B. Brown, United States Attorney, Western District of Louisiana.

To be eligible grant proposals must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11th, 2022, to the following e-mail address: USALAW.PSN@usdoj.gov