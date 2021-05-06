The City of West Monroe invites you to join them in celebrating National Day of Prayer

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The City of West Monroe invites all to participate in recognizing the National Day of Prayer.

According to a release, the event will take place today, Thursday May, 6 at 9:30 A.M. on the steps of West Monroe City Hall.

