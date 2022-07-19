WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday, July 19, 2022, The City of West Monroe held the Arkansas Road widening and roundabout project ribbon cutting. The project has transformed the busy corridor by significantly improving traffic flow along three miles of roadway. The project included the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) widening Arkansas Road from North 7th Street to Caldwell Road from two to five lanes, with a continuous center left turn lane.

DOTD also replaced four signalized intersections along this stretch of Arkansas Road with roundabouts. Officials reported this project has long-term benefits for both West Monroe and Ouachita Parish.

“Roundabouts and corridor projects are super important for a couple of reasons. One they help people move pretty efficiently without having to stop,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson. “But the big win is about safety. It prevents rear-ends and T-bones and it’s just a much safer efficient way to move through a community. We’re also finding that there are additional investments included in corridor projects much like this one.”

According to DOTD, roundabouts have been proven to reduce the potential for severe crashes through promoting lower speeds, fewer conflict points.