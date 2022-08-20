SMACKOVER. Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday, August 20, the city of Smackover celebrated 100 years with a full-day street festival downtown.

From 8 AM until 6 PM, Broadway St. was full of activities for area residents to enjoy. Everything from local vendors and food trucks to cornhole and egg toss tournaments.

Musical acts included Mike Nutter & Band and the Ouachita River Boys.

“It’s a good turnout and we are celebrating the hundred years of this little town. It’s got some nice people in it and it’s showing appreciation to them and appreciation of this city lasting this long,” explains Smackover Mayor, Bobby Neal.

The event date, August 20, reflects records of when Smackover was first incorporated on August 19, 1922.

Mayor Neal said he hopes to bring the festival back next year.