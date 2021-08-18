The city of Monroe planning to spend 120k to revitalize downtown Monroe

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD)The Monroe City Council is planning to spend one hundred and twenty thousand dollars on an architect in order to develop a plan to revitalize downtown Monroe. Business owners and residents say they would love to see downtown Monroe renovated.

Parker Dash Monroe resident “I mean there’s a lot of potential here.”



Parker Dash is a Monroe resident that lives and works downtown. Mr. Dash says he believes the city is moving in the right direction by hiring a developer.

Parker Dash Monroe resident “If they can kind of get in and figure out what we need and where we need it I think that’s the right track.”

The city is planning to focus on remodeling the Riverwalk in order to bring more revenue to the city. Lights and an improved sidewalk would be placed near the Riverwalk as part of its improvement. Owner of Miros Roy Arthur says he believes building a marina downtown would benefit local businesses

Roy Arthur Miros owner “If they build a marina over by the courthouse, now that would give the chance for boat traffic to stop, get out, shop, eat, and just see what we have to offer downtown in Monroe”

Mayor Friday Ellis couldn’t be reached for a comment at this time, but we will keep you updated with this story on air and online