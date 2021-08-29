The City of Monroe’s donation and volunteer request

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 28, 2021, the City of Monroe welcomed approximately 500 evacuees at the Monroe Civic Center to take shelter for Hurricane Ida.

The City of Monroe are working with the United Way to request and accept donations.

Donations can be taken to the United Way office at 1201 Hudson Lane, Monroe, La. 71201. The City of Monroe is requesting diapers, baby wipes, cups, blankets, pillows, adult diapers, and trash bags.

The City of Monroe is accepting donations today until 5 PM and Monday between 1 PM and 5 PM.

On Monday, August 30, 2021, the United Way is accepting monetary donations. Donations to the Embrace Louisiana Fund may be given by giving online at unitedwaynela.org/embracela, mailing a check or money order to United Way of Northeast Louisiana at 1201 Hudson Lane, Monroe, LA 71201, or texting EMBRACELA to 91999.