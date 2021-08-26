The city of Monroe addresses the state of COVID-19 in our region

MONROE,La–(KTVE/KARD) According to the city of Monroe we are in the midst of our fourth surge of COVID-19. Recently Mayors of Monroe and West Monroe met with health officials to discuss the state of COVID-19 in our region.

As COVID-19 cases rise Ochsner LSU medical center’s chief medical officer Dr. Michael O’Neal says he and health officials are working hard to keep the community safe.



Dr. Michael O’Neal “The amount of effort that our health care community providers take to take care of you and your family members is significant.”

According to the city of Monroe there have been more than 12 thousand deaths in the state of Louisiana due to COVID-19, nearly twenty-six thousand citizens of Ouachita parish have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and nearly 500 hundred citizens in Ouachita parish have died due to COVID-19. To inform and decrease COVID-19 cases Monroe mayor Friday Ellis urges citizens to use safety precautions. .



Friday Ellis “Stay at home if you’re sick, wash your hands mask up, social distance when possible, right do the things that we know to get to the other side of this and I want to see you on the other side of this .”

As far as a mask mandate mayor Friday Ellis says he plans on following the states guidelines for COVID-19. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.