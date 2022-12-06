EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An idea to implement wayfinding signs throughout this South Arkansas city has been in the works for the last ten years. After re-evaluating proposals, residents are seeing momentum.

According to the Public Works Department, signs were originally purchased under a different committee years ago. Many residents did not like the old design and there were issues determining where each sign should be placed.

Public Works Director Robert Edmonds said, “That first proposal turned out to be a snapshot in time because some of the things wanted on it, don’t exist anymore.

“Being able to take a product that was not usable and find a purpose for it. We came back to basic things that we know are concrete… City Parks, Country Club, Downtown, Mystic Creek,” Edmonds added.

El Dorado will host the 2023 Governors Conference next February. With this event bringing in more traffic than usual, the conversation has risen to the forefront. Although El Dorado is smaller compared to northern cities in the Natural State, residents still feel it’s essential to help guide tourists and visitors in the best way possible.

“Not everybody has been here… In February, when we have the Governor’s Conference, there’s going to be 250 people who have never been to El Dorado… we need to help them learn how to get to places,” explains El Dorado resident Sara Coffman.

The upgraded wayfinding signs should be up in time for the city to host the 2023 Governors Conference, which is set for Feb. 26-28, 2023.