The Children’s Coalition to host two events on Saturday, October 16th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This Saturday, October 16, 2021, the Children’s Coalition will be hosting two events. The first event is a Super Saturday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. This event will take place at the Origin Bank Family Garden located at 117 Hall Street in Monroe.

The cost is free. It is a Fall fun day filled with painting, harvesting, moving, planting and more.

The second event this Saturday, October 16, 2021, the Children’s Coalition will host Dia De La Familia at Lake D’Arbonne State Park in Farmerville from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The admission’s cost is free.

The Children’s Coalition aims to feature and celebrate the Hispanic culture in Northeast Louisiana and to bring vital resources to the community through vendors and service providers who will be in attendance. It is their goal to promote healthy living and physical fitness as well as the features and activities available at their park.

For more information contact dlandry@childrenscoalition.org or visit the Children’s Coalition website.