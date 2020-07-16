The Cascio’s estate sale is set for this weekend

Monroe, La. (07/16/20)— The name Cascio is very familiar to people in this area, and even though Victor and Marie Cascio have passed on, they’ve left behind a beautiful home filled with one of a kind collectibles.

As soon as you walk in, you’re struck with 19th century artwork, a cabinet full of jewels, and an assortment of international collectibles throughout the entire place.

Everything in Mrs. Cascio’s vintage wardrobe is now up for grabs, including items from Chanel, Valentino, and Louis Vitton.

Victor and Marie Cascio

The estate sale is scheduled to kick off on Friday morning at 9 a.m. and run throughout the weekend. The home is located at 2101 Marie Place off of Forsythe Avenue.

The use of face coverings will be mandatory and visitors are asked to do their best to social distance.

