The CALL of Union County fundraiser exceeds goal limit

CAMDEN, Ar (KTVE/KARD)- Both The CALL Union County Coordinator Karen Hicks and organizer Kaila Emery say they exceeded their goal of $250 Saturday afternoon.

According to Camden News, The CALL is a nonprofit organization that operates throughout the state of Arkansas and works to recruit, train and support foster families.

“We were able to raise $1,554 today. Our goal was going to be $250,” Emery said.

“It’s massive,” Hicks added.

Local businesses such as Steadfast Supply, All About Flowers, Oh How Sweet Cotton Candy, Tiffany’s Food Truck and Pure Bliss Salon also pitched in with promises to donate some of their earnings to The Call.

“We were very blessed in 2020… God continued to provide, and we’re taking that with great responsibility to make some bold choices and bold moves this year,” Hicks said. “This is what you love about El Dorado. People show up and show out. It makes me proud.”

The United Way of Union County, workers from the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce and several foster families were present at the event as well.

“It’s just powerful that these organizations that I give to show up to give back here,” Hicks said. “It’s the power of El Dorado.”

To learn more about The CALL, click here, or visit http://facebook.com/thecallinunioncounty