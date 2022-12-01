LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The CALL, an Arkansas non-profit organization that mobilizes local churches in serving children and youth placed in foster care, announced Christen Butler as the new Executive Director this week.

Christen has served as the Financial Director of The CALL for 5+ years. In this time, she has had the responsibility of overall financial management, staffing, infrastructure, and financial reporting. She serves with the worship team and mentors youth at her local church and her family has served as a Resource Family Support System for many years.

On accepting the new position, Butler says, “I am incredibly humbled and honored to step into the role of Executive Director. My passion is to see The CALL continue to excel as we serve our incredible families, partners, and community. Arkansas has proven to be a generous, mission-minded state leading the nation in foster care work. Together with our partners and the Christian community, we can meet our vision of “No Waiting Children” in foster care.”

This month, The CALL is also celebrating 15 years of service in Arkansas. The ministry started in 2007 in Pulaski County, Ark., and became a statewide organization in 2010. The CALL has currently expanded operations into 62 counties in Arkansas, has opened more than 2,948 foster and adoptive homes, and have cared for more than 28,672 children and youth in foster care through these homes.

Currently, The CALL operates 24 support centers across the state, and families serving through The CALL have become forever families to more than 2,188 children and youth placed in their homes through adoption.

For more information and to learn more about The CALL, visit thecallinarkansas.org.