WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The inaugural United States Football league season came to a close on Sunday, when the Birmingham stallions and Philadelphia stars faced off in the 2022 championship game.

Birmingham finished with the best record in the league this year at 9-1. That lone loss didn’t come until nine weeks into the regular season.

With a familiar face leading the pack with former Louisiana tech head football coach skip Holtz.

Along with former la tech bulldog quarterback J’mar smith who quickly became critical to the stallions’ on-field game plan after starting quarterback Alex Mcgough went down with an ankle injury in week 1. Coach skip Holtz had to call upon smith to replace him.