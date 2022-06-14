WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just in time for some summer fun, the Big West Monroe Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, through June 22, 2022, according to its Facebook page.

The fair is at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center located at 500 Mane Street in West Monroe and will feature more than 25 rides, favorite fair foods, tons of vendors and games. Children 5-years-old and under have to pay a $5 entry fee, general admission is $10 and the unlimited ride wristband is $30.

It’s open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 2 p.m. until 12 a.m.

There will be something for everyone, so come out and join the fun! The Big West Monroe Facebook Page

For more information visit The Big West Monroe Fair website here.