MONROE, La. (KTVE/LARD)- The Red, White, and Blue Airshow has kicked off here in Monroe. People of all ages and backgrounds have come together to watch and experience the fun. We had the opportunity to speak to some fans about what they were most looking forward to in today’s show.

“We have been here all day. I just moved in town from Houston Texas to Monroe. My favorite plane has been the jelly bean plane where they kind of pranked everyone that he was free falling but it was actually part of the show. I kind of thought it was real”, said Darcy Clark, a spectator at the event.