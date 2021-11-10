Texas man charged with beating up his grandmother, pulling plug on her oxygen

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 20-year-old man is behind bars in Texarkana, Texas accused of assaulting his bedridden grandmother, pulling the plug on her oxygen, and the next day, holding his girlfriend at knifepoint and threatening to kill her.

Brennen Brown, 20, is being held on several charges after Texarkana Police officers caught him hiding inside an air duct inside an apartment in Texarkana in late October.

On Oct. 27, TTPD officers were called to a West 7th Street apartment by Brown’s grandmother. When they arrived, she told police that Brown had become upset because she wouldn’t let him use her phone, so she said, he pinned her arms down on the bed so he could take it from her and kneed her in the hip.

Then, after unplugging her oxygen machine, Brown started yelling at her and threatened to kill her with a fan if she told anyone what he’d done. She called police anyway, and Brown ran off and hid in the woods until police officers left.

The next day, TTPD Detective Thomas Shaddix obtained an arrest warrant charging Brown with assaulting his grandmother and returned to the West 7th Street apartment with other officers to try to find him.

Brown, however, hid inside the apartment with his girlfriend and refused to answer the door. To keep his girlfriend from leaving and giving officers a heads up his location, so police say, he put a butterfly knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

At some point, however, Brown got spooked and became concerned that the officers were going to come inside the apartment, so he hid inside an air duct.

That was all it took for his girlfriend to run outside to the officers and tell them where to locate Brown. Police then entered the apartment, found Brown – and his butterfly knife – hiding inside the air duct, just as his girlfriend predicted.

Brown is now residing in the Bi-State Jail, charged with injury to an elderly/disabled person with intentional bodily injury, as well as aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Police also discovered Brown also had a felony warrant from another jurisdiction for credit/debit card abuse of an elderly person.

His bond has been set at $350,000.