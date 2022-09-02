EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Frustrated residents from northeast Louisiana are protesting against a telecom giant who is moving to stop a federal broadband grant for East Carroll Parish.

Delta Interfaith, a local advocacy group, spent the last two years conducting research and gathering data on the lack of internet access in East Carroll. The group is now speaking out after telecom giant cable one blocked federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband service to their area.

What were doing now in the organization is making sure that our entire parish is served with broadband good, affordable, and sustainable broadband. Wanda Manning Delta Interfaith-East Carroll Parish

SparkLight and AT&T are two major internet providers in East Carroll Parish. The residents said service from both companies is unreliable and slow to the point of making video streaming nearly impossible.

Frustrated residents from east Carroll Parish descended on Baton Rouge Wednesday after their local internet provider filed a formal protest to prevent federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband access to the area.

I know that the internet is to fast for dial up but in my area which is the country so to speak, that’s all you can get is dial up. Linda Millikin Delta Interfaith-East Carroll Parish

Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards was planning to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony in East Carroll Parish to kick start the state’s first and perhaps most significant rural broadband expansion project — one that would move East Carroll from ranking last in the state for broadband access to among the top 10, according to a joint press release issued by Delta Interfaith and Together Louisiana, two advocacy groups that have lobbied heavily to bring higher internet speeds to rural parts of northeast Louisiana.

Delta Interfaith’s end goal is to eventually have SparkLight service the entire area of East Carroll Parish.