FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department responded to a reported Armed Robbery on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, around 2:40 PM, at the Trees of Righteousness Community Center. According to police, it was reported that two Black males with facial coverings entered the building and one waved a handgun at employees, taking money from the cash register.

The suspects then fled down Underwood Street before entering the wooded area between Ward Street and Rabun Road. Some of the clothing and facial coverings were found burned in the woods.

After officers initiated an investigation, they discovered the identities of the suspects, one being 16-years-old. On Thursday, May 19, 2022, the 16-year-old was arrested by authorities and transported to the Green Oaks Detention Center in Monroe, La.

He was charged with Armed Robbery and Intimidation of a Witness. Officers are now searching for 17-year-old Justin “Jay” Johnson for similar charges.

If anyone knows the current location of Johnson, call Farmerville Police at 318-368-2226 or Crime Stoppers at 318-368-9679.