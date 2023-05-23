LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 17-year-old girl was killed and 5 people were ejected from a car after crashing into a truck in Cut Off on Friday, May 19.

According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to a crash on Hwy. 3235 at West 54th Street. An investigation revealed Mary Borne, 37, was attempting to turn a 1999 Lincoln Navigator onto the street but failed to yield and collided with a 2011 Ford F-250.

State police said none of the passengers in the Lincoln were wearing a seatbelt and they were ejected from the car. They were sent to the hospital with critical injuries. Destiny Borne died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and was sent to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The police are investigating the crash.