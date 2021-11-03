Tech company warns shoppers of online scams as holiday season approaches

RUSTON,La(KTVE/KARD)–According to the FBI’s internet crime complaint center thousands of people fall victim to scams during the holiday season. Fake websites and fake emails are just two of the many ways that scammers con people. Owner of “Vsmerlot” Tow Bowman says the best way to protect yourself from a scam during the holidays is to be mindful of where you purchase gifts.



Tom Bowman, “You know the holiday season is also a holiday season for scam artist. Make sure you know what source you’re going to. Just because you’ve done a google search and someone says their selling the latest item doesn’t mean they’re going to be able to deliver. If you stay on the mainstream sites you’ve got a much higher chance of actually getting what you order or if you have problems with that getting a refund on it “

Ruston resident Lane Arnold says he’s been a victim of fraud, but luckily, he was able to receive his money back

Lane Arnold, “A couple of months ago I bought an Xbox the new Xbox series on eBay, I paid well over retail for it I think it was seven hundred dollars. I paid for it, waited for it, and the individual selling it to me never shipped it to me luckily for me though eBay has their buyer protection, so it took a couple of weeks, but eBay was able to get me my money back.”



We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.