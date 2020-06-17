Breaking News
ONLY 349 TICKETS LEFT: Get your St. Jude Dream Home ticket today for a chance to win a new home! Click here or call (800)-726-9874 to get your ticket before June 18!

Teacher’s aide charged for illicit acts at Concordia Parish school

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Concordia Parish (06/17/20)— In early February 2020, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) was contacted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a complaint they had received from a local high school.

The complaint involved inappropriate sexual behavior between a teacher’s aide, identified as 28-year-old Andre Keys, and students.  

As a result of the investigation, Keys was arrested earlier today for one count of third-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery. He was booked into the Concordia Parish Detention Center.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted LSP SVU with the investigation, and the Concordia Parish School Board has been cooperative with all investigative requests.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.  There is no further information available at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories