Teacher’s aide charged for illicit acts at Concordia Parish school

Concordia Parish (06/17/20)— In early February 2020, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) was contacted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a complaint they had received from a local high school.

The complaint involved inappropriate sexual behavior between a teacher’s aide, identified as 28-year-old Andre Keys, and students.

As a result of the investigation, Keys was arrested earlier today for one count of third-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery. He was booked into the Concordia Parish Detention Center.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted LSP SVU with the investigation, and the Concordia Parish School Board has been cooperative with all investigative requests.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

