MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The IRS kicked off the 2023 tax season Monday, January 23, 2022. With the tax season starting, there are some things filers should be aware of and essential tips that will help make the process easier.

Mashi Epting is the founder of Complete Taxes in Monroe, La. Epting shared some things to look out for regarding scammers during this time of the year.

For my tax payers, be sure that you are weary of people that try to take your information or solicited your information and they do not even have their true identity listed on social media profiles. If you have not done a consultation but they’re promising you a certain amount of money, that’s a big red flag. Mashi Epting, Founder of Complete Taxes

Epting also shared that taxpayers should expect a significant decrease in their refunds this year. She says during the last year and the year before; there were a lot of extra credits and tax incentives because of COVID-19. Unfortunately, those credits have been depleted, so they are no longer available

According to the IRS, taxpayers should gather all necessary tax records, file an accurate return electronically and choose direct deposit to get refunds faster. Epting also advises submitting tax returns before the deadline to avoid paying penalties and interest on top of those penalties.

All your financial documents in order, your w-2’s 1099’s, your financial statement your profit from businesses. Once you get that information in, hurry on over to your tax office. Per the IRS they said, once its accepted, within 21 days you would get your refund Mashi Epting, Founder of Complete Taxes



The filing deadline is April 18, 2023; however, some taxpayers living overseas and disaster victims may have later deadline