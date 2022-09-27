EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– In this week’s “Tasty Tuesday” spotlight, KTVE’s Scarlett Gully went back downtown to give a look at an eatery that has been a community staple for almost forty years.

The Olde Towne Store is an eclectic store with a variety of items to offer. From fresh organic coffee to your favorite baked goods and homestyle eats, this store has a taste of everything with a healthy flare.

“We really try to use fresh ingredients so everything is homemade. We really try to stay focused on making sure that it’s healthy, homemade and that home-cooked meal,” explains owner Kelli Harrison.

The store is a great spot to get your favorite childhood meals. Their Grab & Go option is perfect for residents looking for a quick homemade lunch.

“I come here and get sandwiches every day because it’s something a lot healthier and not fried,” said El Dorado resident Adrianne Jackson.

Dine out at The Olde Towne Store the next time you visit downtown El Dorado.

They are open Monday through Friday from 7 AM until 6 PM. Saturday 9 AM until 5 PM with lunch served weekly from 11 AM until 1 PM.