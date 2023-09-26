Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The University of Louisiana-Monroe football is feeling a lot healthier coming out of their bye week, but now the attention goes to the Appalachian State Mountaineers who have been a perennial bully in the Sun Belt conference. The Warhawks will need to put that same chip on their shoulder that they had against Army to come out victorious once again this weekend.

The Mountaineers are coming into this matchup averaging around 35 points per game, but they also have the second leading rusher in the nation in Nate Noel Jr. according to ESPN. ULM Football Head Coach Terry Bowden knows that his defense will need to prove that they can stand up to the bully, and also that his offense that is only putting up 14 points per game has to show that they can hang with their opponents.

“…We’ve got to do a better job in pass defense, with that being said Appalachian State will mix it up. They’re very balance and can run and throw. You’ve got to stop the football, but that’s one area we’ve got to work on. Offensively I think we just need to continue to jell and develop as an offense passing and running the football,” said Bowden at Tuesday press conference.

The game is set for Saturday in Malone Stadium at 7 pm.