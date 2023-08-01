Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — ULM track and field star Ali Eren Unlu traveled across the world and struck gold by become the U23 European champion in the high jump. The build up for his success was almost movie-like.

The Istanbul, Turkey Native is still in complete shock about becoming champion after a disappointing showing at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, but he said his coach Brody Honeycutt was vital making sure Unlu’s mental challenges never got the best of him.

I was feeling so bad and I kind of lost motivation, but my coach told me we will always have bad meets but if you have discipline than you don’t need motivation. After dropping that bad and you keep practicing and you don’t even know if you’re going to jump well again. It was so mentally challenging, but he just put me in that mentality to keep pushing.” Ali Eren Unlu, ULM Track and Field Athlete.

Unlu mentioned that before he arrived on campus, he barely knew how to speak english and now he’s the talk of the town with his sights set on making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics.