Tallulah set to obtain 7.7 million dollars for their water system

MONROE, La– (KTVE/KARD) The city of Tallulah is set to receive 7.7 million dollars in order to fix their water system. Residents here in the city say that the system needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

Alvin Bagby community activist

“Even the dogs won’t drink the water, that’s how bad it is.”

The United States Department of Agriculture is investing 7.7 million dollars to reconstruct Tallulah’s water plant. Community activist Alvin Bagby says that the water in Tallulah has been contaminated for quite a while now.

Alvin Bagby “It’s contaminated it’s polluted, it isn’t even worth flushing the commode with. it has a lot of contaminates with it, and we have had not had a good quality water report in years”

Although the city of Tallulah is set to receive funding to fix their water system Mr. Bagby believes Tallulah needs a whole new water plant

Alvin Bagby community activist “The only way this water system is going to be hold is that we got to go in and change out the complete plant, delivery system, and the pipes.”

Tallulah’s water plant is nearly sixty years old and although citizens are concerned mayor of Tallulah Charles Finlaysons ask them to be patience during this time.

Charles Finlayson mayor of Tallulah “We’re doing the best we can this plant is 60 years, it’s amazing that it’s producing good water. now the lime in the water is a problem, but it’s not detrimental to people, but it’s discoloring a lot of times, but if people just be patient a year from now, we’ll see a big change.”



The city hopes to start repairing the water system in September or October.