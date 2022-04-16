TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Tallulah Police Department Chief Buster McCoy, on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 9:52 p.m., officers received a call of shots fired near the Queen Mama Convenience Store in Tallulah.

According to Chief McCoy, the gunfire caused a panic.

Police arrived on the scene at 9:54 p.m. and encountered a large crowd in the parking lot. Chief McCoy reported that a vehicle ran over 30-year-old Javarriah Banks, who became trapped under the car. Several bystanders then lifted the car off Banks.

At 10:00 p.m., the Northeast Ambulance Service arrived on the scene to render aid to Banks.

First Responders transported Banks by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead around 1:00 a.m. According to Chief McCoy, further investigation revealed it was an accidental death. Investigators reported that they did not suspect drug or alcohol use from the driver.

“My deepest sympathy and prayers are with the Banks family in their untimely loss,” Chief McCoy stated.