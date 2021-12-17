Tallulah man arrested after fatal shooting, charged with second degree murder

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 17, 2021, Madison Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting at an abandoned home at the 900 block of Holt Street in Tallulah. Upon arrival, deputies discovered one black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After deputies conducted an investigation, authorities arrested 20-year-old Camron Thomas Hicks. According to investigators, a verbal altercation took place and Hicks fired multiple gunshots at the victim.

Hicks was transported and booked into the Madison Parish Jail and charged with Second Degree Murder.