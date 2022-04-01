TALLULAH,LA(KTVE/KARD)–Just days after a tornado hit the city of Tallulah cars are filling the streets as students attending Tallulah academy host a food drive. Students involved with the drive say the city of Tallulah must stick together during challenging times.



Ava Thorton,”The show must go on, we have to still come out here support and even when we are going through stuff we have to show up and do our part.”



On Friday April first the senior class of Tallulah Academy lent and helping hand to residents of Tallulah. The seniors loaded multiple cars with food after a tornado struck the city. Tallulah Academy senior Ava Thornton says she hopes the food drive will encourage teamwork in the city.



Ava Thorton,”I hope it shows people how we can all come together after something horrible has happened and that we can still just continue to support each other.”



Tallulah Academy was damaged during the recent tornado Tallulah Academy senior Jackson Fontenot says it was difficult seeing his school’s damage, but he and his classmates are looking to help those in need.



Jackson Fontenot, “It was a hard time a lot of homes, the school it was all trashed the people struggling and we just want to help out, do what we can, and give to who needs help.”



Residents received water, soap, and other toiletries during the food drive. Fontenot believes that he and his community will continue to rebuild one step at a time.



Jackson Fontenot, “We can always grow, get better, be stronger and with one good thing leads to a next as long as we keep being positive everything will come back.”



Students say that they plan to continue to help those in need in the city of Tallulah, there is also a link to donate on the school’s Facebook page.