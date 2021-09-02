Take a tour inside the newly rebranded Bally’s Vicksburg Casino

KTVE/KARD (09/02/21) — The rebranded Bally’s Vicksburg Casino includes eight tables for poker, black jack, and more. They also have a restaurant called Southern Bites and food trucks on Friday and Saturday nights.

At Bally’s Vicksburg, they have 89 hotel rooms that also overlook the Mississippi river. The casino connects to the hotel lobby through a hallway filled with photos of celebrities who are from the state.

For more, see the video above for a further tour of the newly rebranded Bally’s Vicksburg. An official grand opening will be in October.